Crest Hill man faces felony charges, accused of touching woman’s belly at Joliet Walmart

A Crest Hill man is facing felony charges in Will County for a second incident where he’s accused of touching a woman’s stomach at a store.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, a criminal complaint was filed against John Novak, 27, that alleged he kneeled down in front of a pregnant woman at Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, and rubbed her belly with both hands.

Novak was accused in the criminal complaint of moaning “as if experiencing pleasure.”

Novak was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and a third count of a misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred on Oct. 23, and Novak was arrested on Nov. 10, after he was identified as a suspect in the incident.

Novak was released on his own recognizance following his arrest. When the charges were filed on Tuesday, he appeared in court with his attorney and pleaded not guilty.

In 2015, Novak was charged with touching the stomach of another woman at Kohl’s, 3510 Route 59, Plainfield.

Novak ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct while another misdemeanor charge of battery was dropped, court record show.

Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy, who was not the chief judge at the time, sentenced him to two years of court supervision.

Novak was ordered to obtain a psychological evaluation and comply with recommendations from that evaluation.

On June 20, 2017, Novak was found to be in full compliance with his court supervision and it was terminated on that date.