Joliet woman charged with PPP loan fraud, over $5,500 in Kohl’s clothes thefts

A Joliet woman was arrested on charges of committing more than $5,500 in retail theft at a Kohl’s store in Plainfield and charges of Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.
At 1:09 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Hammes Avenue after learning Raven Johnson, 21, was at the residence and wanted on three arrest warrants, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Johnson was arrested and booked into the Will County jail at 2:48 p.m. on the same day.
Johnson’s bond has been set at $290,000.
Johnson was identified by police as one of 25 defendants who’ve been charged in an ongoing investigation by the Joliet Police Department into Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.
The PPP loan fraud case that was filed against Johnson at the Will County Courthouse was still under seal from public view as of early Wednesday afternoon.
English said Johnson was identified by detectives as the suspect who stole more than $2,000 of men’s and women’s clothing on May 3 at Kohl’s, 2510 S. Route 59, Plainfield.
Johnson is the suspect who allegedly stole more than $500 of clothing on July 7, by placing them in a shopping cart and walking out of the same Kohl’s store, English said.
Detectives also identified Johnson as the suspect who once again placed clothing in a shopping cart valued at more than $3,000 in a shopping cart and walking out the same Kohl’s store, English said.
