Lockport woman arrested 2nd time for leaving sons in vehicle while at a bar: cops

A Lockport woman has been arrested again after she was accused for a second time of leaving her two children unattended in a vehicle while she was at a Joliet bar.

Kimberly Wells, 36, of Lockport was arrested on Friday on probable cause of endangering the life and health of her two sons, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

At 9:35 p.m. on that day, officers responded to the parking lot of Los Gaveños bar, 1101 N. Hickory St., for a report of two children left unattended in the vehicle, English said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys – ages 2 and 3 – seated in child seats in the backseat of the vehicle, which the officers observed was in deplorable condition, English said.

The vehicle was unattended and the windows were closed, English said.

Wells left Los Gaveños bar and told the officers she was the mother of the children, English said. The officers determined that Wells had been drinking inside the bar between a half hour to an hour, he said.

Following Wells’ arrest, she was released from police custody on her own recognizance.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were notified of the incident and the two boys were placed in the custody of another family member, English said.

Wells was previously arrested on June 28 after officers responded to a report of Wells leaving her two sons unattended in a vehicle while she was inside Crow’s Nest bar, 1400 N. Center St., Joliet, English said.

On Monday, Will County prosecutors formally charged Wells with two misdemeanor charges of endangering the life and health of a child in connection with the June 28 incident, court records show.

Wells pleaded not guilty to the charge.