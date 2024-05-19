Lincoln-Way East dominates tennis sectional: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Baseball
Waubonsie Valley 12-4, Romeoville 4-3: It was a rough day for the Spartans as they were swept by WV.
In the first game, Braiden Berson and Nolan Holgado each had two hits while in the second game while Matthew Dobbins hit a home run in the second game.
Dwight 5, Roanoke-Benson 3: Dwight wins the Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional.
Dwight will next play Kewanee Wethersfield at Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Trojans have won 20 of their last 24 games.
Providence 10, Sandburg 0: Celtics close out the Do It Stevies Way tournament with a victory.
Enzo Infelise hit a home run, Nate O’Donnell hit two RBIs, Eddie Olszta went 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Cooper Eggert went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Softball
Lockport 7, Antioch 5 (8 inn.): It took an extra inning of work, but Lockport picked up the win.
Giuliana Giordano and Morgan Spodarek each hit a home run for the Porters.
Providence 9, Nazareth 0: The Celtics compiled nine hits on offense and got an easy win.
Angelina Cole and Grace Golebiowski each had three hits while Mia Sanfratello hit a homer.
Girls soccer
Wheaton St. Francis 1, Lemont 0: Lemont’s season comes to an end after they were upset by Wheaton in the 2A Wheaton St. Francis Regional.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way East triumphs at Lockport Class 2A Sectional: Lincoln-Way East won the team championship with Thomas Stoiber winning the singles title. Tanner Leonard & Sam Cooley were the doubles champions.
Other local competitors advancing to the state meet in singles are Zach Rios from Lincoln-Way Central and Ashton Plebanek from Lockport.
Doubles qualifiers were Ryan Dell and Will Pangallo of Lincoln-Way East and Trevor Braico and Jon Davis of Lincoln-Way Central along with the duo of Daniel Vanisko and Ryan Jabbay also of Lincoln-Way Central.
Lemont doubles team wins JCA Class 1A sectional: Lemont’s doubles team of Rehan Saraiya and Sean Svoboda won the sectional title to advance to state. They won the sectional title match over teammates Aditya Oberai and Vikram Oberai, who will also advance as they finished seconds.
Lemont also won the team title by scoring 24 points, well ahead of runner-up Joliet Catholic who had 13.
Joliet Catholic’s teams of Andy Munoz and Ryan Streitz and Matt Sojka and Connor Neville will also advance to state after finishing third and fourth respectively.
In singles, Ethan Bator of Lemont finished runner-up and will head to state as well. Providence’s Jesse Tyler (3rd place) and Lemont’s Shokrukh Muradov (4th place) are also headed to state as well.
Morris’ Barth wins sectional: Connor Barth of Morris won the La Salle-Peru Class 1A Sectional in singles and is heading to state.
Barth was the only local qualifier in the event.