Joliet police arrest Crete man following armed robbery, high-speed chase

Joliet police arrested Larry Johnson, 37, of Crete, on a charge of armed robbery of a gas station, after Johnson led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to Joliet police.
At 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 25, Joliet police responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Pilot Travel Center 40 East Laraway Road in Joliet.
While inside the gas station, Joliet police said they determined that a male suspect “went behind the counter where the female employee was standing and produced a handgun,” pressing the handgun against her and demanding cash.
The suspect was later identified as Johnson, according to Joliet police.
Joliet police said the employee “indicated that she was unable to open the cash register.” So Johnson stole cigarettes and then fled the store in a Ford Escape, Joliet police said.
Joliet police issued a description of Johnson and the Ford Escape to other officers in the area, Joliet police said. Those officers in the area found the Ford Escape near South Chicago Street and Interstate 80.
Joliet police also determined the Ford Escape had been reported stolen.
Joliet police said they tried to stop the Ford Explorer on westbound Interstate 80 near Larkin Avenue. But police said Johnson refused to stop and fled police westbound on Interstate 80. A pursuit ensued with speeds as high as 100 mph to Interstate 80 and Brisbin Road, where Johnson exited the freeway, and then reentered the interstate’s eastbound lanes and continued, Joliet police said.
The Ford Explorer became disabled when it struck spike strips that Channahon police had placed near Interstate 80 and Houbolt Road, however, the fleeing vehicle continued eastbound on Interstate 80, Joliet police said.
Johnson exited Interstate 80 at South Larkin Avenue, crashed into a ditch near South Larkin Avenue and Mound Road, and then ran from the Ford Explorer, Joliet police said. Joliet police pursued him on foot, deployed a taser, and then arrested Johnson.
Joliet police recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from the scene of the accident, they determined the handgun’s serial number had been defaced, Joliet police said.
Joliet police arrested Johnson on charges of armed robbery, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, No FOID, defacing the identification mark on a firearm and obstructing identification.
The Joliet Fire Department transported Johnson to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet, where Johnson is under police guard.
The Channahon Police Department assisted with the case, Joliet police said