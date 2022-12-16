Plainfield South High School student accused of punching other student multiple times: cops

A 15-year-old student at Plainfield South High School was arrested after she was accused of grabbing another student by her hair and punching her multiple times, police said.

At 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, the 15-year-old was arrested at Plainfield South High School, 7800 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield, on two charges of aggravated battery and another charge of disorderly conduct.

She was booked into the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center on those charges.

The charges stem from an incident that was reported at 12:16 p.m. on Dec. 7, at Plainfield South High School.

The liaison officer for the school was notified at that time of a fight between two female students that took place in a cafeteria, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Police determined that during the school day on Dec. 6, the 15-year-old girl had encountered the 15-year-old girl in the hallway and pushed her, English said.

The following day, the 15-year-old approached the same 15-year-old she had pushed and then grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the back of the head repeatedly, English said.

School staff broke up the altercation.