August 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Karl Ferrell will remain on Joliet Township board while his appeal plays out

Ferrell appealing judge’s ruling to remove him from office based on past felonies

By Felix Sarver
Joliet Black Lives Matter activist Karl Ferrell marches to call for further investigation into the death of Eric Lurry, a Joliet resident who died while in police custody, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, outside of the District AttorneyÕs Office in Joliet, Ill.

Joliet Black Lives Matter activist Karl Ferrell marches to call for further investigation into the death of Eric Lurry, a Joliet resident who died while in police custody, on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, outside of the District Attorney's Office in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

An appellate court suspended a Will County judge’s ruling that removed Karl Ferrell from the Joliet Township Board, allowing him to remain on the board as the court considers his appeal of the judge’s decision.

On Wednesday, the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa granted a stay on Judge John Anderson’s June 24 ruling to remove Ferrell from the township board.

Anderson ruled Ferrell’s past felony convictions disqualify him from holding a seat on the Joliet Township board because the Illinois Township Code forbids it.

Anderson’s ruling did not go into effect until July 25. Ferrell’s seat on the board officially became vacant that day and the board initially had 60 days to choose a new trustee.

Now Ferrell can remain on the board while the appellate court decides whether to uphold or strike down Anderson’s ruling, according to Ferrell’s attorney, John Partelow.

“Until they finish up with the appeal, [Anderson’s] order is stayed and the office is not vacant, and my guy is not going to be replaced because he still holds the office,” Partelow said.

John Partelow, the lawyer representing Joliet Township Karl Ferrell, arrives to theWill County Annex Building. Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022, in Joliet.

John Partelow, Karl Ferrell's attorney, arrives at the Will County Court Annex Building. Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Bryan Wellner, the township’s attorney, said their interpretation of the appellate court order is that Ferrell’s seat is not yet vacant and the board will not fill his seat with another trustee.

Ferrell said on Friday that “this fight is not over.”

He said his case is part of the fight to end “permanent punishment.” He said he’s already paid his debt to society and should not have to continue paying that debt.

“I’ve been an outstanding citizen over the last decade,” Ferrell said.

Joliet Black Lives Matter activist Karl Ferrell asks questions about police accountability on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Joliet Area Historical Museum in Joliet, Ill. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his team held a small meeting with community members after his announcement of a civil investigation into the Joliet Police Department.

Joliet Black Lives Matter activist Karl Ferrell asks questions about police accountability on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Joliet Area Historical Museum in Joliet. State Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his team held a small meeting with community members after his announcement of a civil investigation into the Joliet Police Department. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Ferrell was first elected on the township board on April 6, 2021. In December 2021, the Will County State Attorney James Glasgow’s office notified Joliet Township of Ferrell’s ineligibility for office based on his felony convictions and took Ferrell to court on March 9 to remove him from office.

In order for Ferrell to stay on the board, he must either win his appeal of Anderson’s ruling or have Gov. J.B. Prtizker grant him a restoration of rights that Partelow believes will make him qualified to stay in office.

Ferrell has filed a petition with the Illinois Prisoners Review Board asking Pritzker to grant him a restoration of rights but he hasn’t been able to schedule a hearing yet before the board.

The board has given applicants the option of having either a private or public hearing. Partelow said he’s chosen a private hearing as he believes that will expedite the process.

Prosecutors have petitioned Ferrell to pay them $326 for the cost of taking him to court. They’ve also asked Anderson to order Ferrell to pay a fine for filing a false statement of candidacy to run as a trustee on the board and continuing to draw a taxpayer-funded salary “despite not being qualified to hold office.”

Partelow said Anderson has not ruled on that petition and will have a hearing on it at a later date.

Prosecutor Scott Pyles holds up the Statement of Candidacy which prosecutor’s claim Karl Ferrell falsely filled out during the People v. Ferrell hearing at the Will County Annex building. Will County state’s attorneys are motioning to remove Joliet Township Trustee Karl Ferrell from the township board as they contend his past felony record disqualifies him from holding elected office. Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2022, in Joliet.

Prosecutor Scott Pyles holds up the Statement of Candidacy which prosecutor’s claim Karl Ferrell falsely filled out during the People v. Ferrell hearing at the Will County Annex building. Tuesday, March 30, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)