Karl Ferrell will remain on Joliet Township board while his appeal plays out

An appellate court suspended a Will County judge’s ruling that removed Karl Ferrell from the Joliet Township Board, allowing him to remain on the board as the court considers his appeal of the judge’s decision.
On Wednesday, the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa granted a stay on Judge John Anderson’s June 24 ruling to remove Ferrell from the township board.
Anderson ruled Ferrell’s past felony convictions disqualify him from holding a seat on the Joliet Township board because the Illinois Township Code forbids it.
Anderson’s ruling did not go into effect until July 25. Ferrell’s seat on the board officially became vacant that day and the board initially had 60 days to choose a new trustee.
Now Ferrell can remain on the board while the appellate court decides whether to uphold or strike down Anderson’s ruling, according to Ferrell’s attorney, John Partelow.
“Until they finish up with the appeal, [Anderson’s] order is stayed and the office is not vacant, and my guy is not going to be replaced because he still holds the office,” Partelow said.
Bryan Wellner, the township’s attorney, said their interpretation of the appellate court order is that Ferrell’s seat is not yet vacant and the board will not fill his seat with another trustee.
Ferrell said on Friday that “this fight is not over.”
He said his case is part of the fight to end “permanent punishment.” He said he’s already paid his debt to society and should not have to continue paying that debt.
“I’ve been an outstanding citizen over the last decade,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell was first elected on the township board on April 6, 2021. In December 2021, the Will County State Attorney James Glasgow’s office notified Joliet Township of Ferrell’s ineligibility for office based on his felony convictions and took Ferrell to court on March 9 to remove him from office.
In order for Ferrell to stay on the board, he must either win his appeal of Anderson’s ruling or have Gov. J.B. Prtizker grant him a restoration of rights that Partelow believes will make him qualified to stay in office.
Ferrell has filed a petition with the Illinois Prisoners Review Board asking Pritzker to grant him a restoration of rights but he hasn’t been able to schedule a hearing yet before the board.
The board has given applicants the option of having either a private or public hearing. Partelow said he’s chosen a private hearing as he believes that will expedite the process.
Prosecutors have petitioned Ferrell to pay them $326 for the cost of taking him to court. They’ve also asked Anderson to order Ferrell to pay a fine for filing a false statement of candidacy to run as a trustee on the board and continuing to draw a taxpayer-funded salary “despite not being qualified to hold office.”
Partelow said Anderson has not ruled on that petition and will have a hearing on it at a later date.