Few show for public meeting on possible Joliet District 86 bond referendum

Only a handful of people came out to Gompers Junior High School on Monday night to hear why District 86′s board may place a bond referendum on the April 4, 2023, ballot.
District 86 “anticipates borrowing $99.5 million through a bond issue” according to a brochure that recently was mailed to all registered voters in District 86 boundaries.
The brochure also was emailed to each student’s primary and secondary contacts, said Sandy Zalewski, media spokesperson for the district.
John Armstrong, director of technology and information services, said the brochure was emailed to about 27,000 people.
But Maria A. Rosas Urbano, who came to the first of two informational meetings with a thick packet of information on District 86 – including its latest Illinois report card – felt most people, not knowing what the packet was, never opened the envelope.
“Why aren’t all the parents here?” Urbano said after the meeting.
Paul Dufresne, director of building support services for District 86, and Tamara Mitchell, assistant superintendent for business and financial services for District 86, explained why funds were needed, how they would be spent and why now was the time to act.
The plan is to build a new Hufford Junior High School and a new Gompers Junior High School – east and west schools similar in design – across from the existing ones and then demolish the current ones and develop new ballfields. This way, day-to-day disruption would be minimal.
Mitchell said Hufford needs accessible classrooms and both Hufford and Gompers had insufficient cafeteria space. She said that’s why people saw cafeteria tables in the halls when they came into the building.
Hufford temporarily did increase space with two modular classrooms. But thart was 20 years ago, according to the brochure.
“Those modular classrooms were not intended to be permanent structures,” Mitchell said.
The funds also would be used to add four classrooms and a multipurpose room at Jefferson Elementary School and for critical repairs to the other schools.
Dufresne gave projections on how District 86 would fund improvements over five and 10 years, barring any unforeseen repairs.
“Sometimes these things come up on us,” Dufresne said.
District 86 is acting now because it has debt that is expiring.
“We can finance these improvements without increasing the tax rate,” Mitchell said.
Urbano wanted to know why District 86 was rushing the referendum. Theresa Rouse, District 86 superintendent, stressed again the timing. If people’s taxes go down $350 a year but District 86 waits, “How quickly will you give us $350 back?” she said.
Rouse stressed the benefits to the students since most will eventually attend one of these two junior high schools.
“I think this will give us a chance to change the way we look at Joliet,” Rouse said.
Urbano asked why other, older schools in District 86 were not receiving this kind of considering, giving Forest Park Individual Education school as an example.
Rouse agreed all the buildings could benefit from that kind of attention.
“But nobody has that kind of money,” Rouse said. “The economy is not that nice right now.”
Urbano said after the meeting she just wants the best for all District 86 students.
“I want our kids to be successful,” Urbano said. “I don’t want our kids to be in jail.”
If approved, District 86 would post spending from a voter-approved referendum and project updates on its website and host community meetings to update the progress and answer questions, according to the brochure.
Rouse said registered voters should receive a survey in the mail but the start of next week.
“We can’t make a final decision until we hear from you,” Rouse said.
The second informational meeting will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hufford Junior High School, 1125 North Larkin Ave. in Joliet.