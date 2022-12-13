Few show for public meeting on possible Joliet District 86 bond referendum

Maria A. Rosas Urbano of Joliet came to the first of two informational meetings with a thick packet of information on District 86 she'd printed from the internet. Urbano wanted to know why District 86 was rushing with putting the referendum on the ballot and why all 21 schools in the district weren't receiving the same attention. The informational meeting was held Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Gompers Junior High School in Joliet. (Denise Unland)