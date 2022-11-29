Comedian Nikki Glaser coming to Joliet

Nikki Glaser is coming to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Jan. 21.

The Rialto on Tuesday announced Glaser’s appearance, describing her as “one of the funniest female voices in comedy today.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The show will be at 7 p.m. on a Saturday.

Glaser’s appearance in Joliet will be part of her nationwide tour called “The Good Girl Tour.”

“For over a decade at clubs and theaters across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, she has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy,” The Rialto said of Glaser in the release.

Glaser’s recent shows include “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” a daily show launched in 2021, the E! reality show “Stuck in St. Louis,” and “Good Clean Filth” released this year on HBO. She hosts the HBO Max series “FBoy Island,” which was released in July.

Glaser previously was host of Comedy Central’s first live daily morning show, “You Up With Nikki Glaser,” which ran from 2018 to 2020. Here comedy special “Bangin’” was released in 2019. She also co-hosted and produced “Not Safe With Nikki Glaser” for Comedy Central and “Nikki & Sara Live” for MTV.

“Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world,” the release said. Her “past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game” in her stand-up acts and in interviews.

Tickets for the show at the Rialto will be priced at $53 and $43. They will be available online at Ticketmaster.com. More information is available at www.rialtosquare.com.