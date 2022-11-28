Lockport man under influence of unknown substance attacked elderly man: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of attacking a 73-year-old man while under the influence of an unknown substance, police said.

At 4 p.m. Friday, officers went to an apartment at Hope Manor Apartments, 1331 Eagle St., for a disturbance complaint, and determined Erick Marcano, 32, of Lockport, had battered a 73-year-old man, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“Further investigation determined that Marcano had arrived at the apartment and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” English said.

Marcano attacked the man by throwing him to the ground and striking him in the face, he said.

During Marcano’s arrest, Marcano became belligerent with officers and shoved one of them with both hands, English said.

Officers arrested Marcano on charges of aggravated battery to a senior citizen, aggravated battery to a police officer, domestic battery, obstructing justice and resisting officers.

Following Marcano’s arrest, he repeatedly attempted to pull away from officers while they were escorting him to the squad vehicle, English said.

At the Joliet Police Department, Marcano refused to cooperate with booking procedures, English said.

Marcano was then booked into the Will County jail.