Joliet man accused of striking officer responding to woman’s attack: cops

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accused of striking an officer responding to a report of him attacking a woman, police said.

About 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Loren Drive and saw Keith Gillespie, 27, standing over a woman who was on the ground while the two were in a garage, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined Gillespie struck the woman several times in the face and body during an argument, English said.

Gillespie then resisted attempts by an officer to place him under arrest by repeatedly pulling away, English said.

“During the struggle, Gillespie struck an officer in the face and neck,” English said.

Officers eventually placed Gillespie under arrest without further incident, English said.

Officers further learned that Gillespie held an active arrest warrant from Illinois State Police for failing to appear in court on traffic charges, English said.

About 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Gillespie was booked into the Will County jail.