Arrest warrant issued for former Will County judge’s son

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Will County judge’s son because he failed to appear in court and to report for drug testing in his domestic battery case, according to court records.

On Aug. 23, a Will County judge signed a warrant for the arrest of Louis D. Goode, 34, of the 900 block of Valencia Drive in Shorewood. Will County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said Goode has not been arrested or turned himself in as of Thursday afternoon.

Goode faces four counts of domestic battery for allegedly abusing his wife, whom he was previously convicted of attacking in 2014, according to court records. Goode is the son of former Will County Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes

Goode initially appeared in court Aug. 23 for drug testing but he left and never returned, court records show. Court resumed at 1:30 p.m. on that day but Goode still did not appear.

A Will County probation officer presented a log-in sheet for drug testing to the judge that reportedly showed Goode never signed in for drug testing, court records said.

Courthouse video surveillance also showed Goode leaving the courthouse and “never checking in with drug testing,” according to court records.

The judge issued a warrant for Goode’s arrest and set no bond, which would prevent Goode from being released from jail after his arrest.

Goode had been wanted by authorities previously in his battery case. He turned himself in in December after flying to Illinois from Texas.