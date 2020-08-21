Former judge’s son back in Will County jail

A former Will County judge’s son was back in jail almost a year after he failed to make a court appearance in his 2018 domestic battery case for drug testing.

Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office picked up 35-year-old Louis Goode in Missouri after he was discharged on his prison sentence in that state, according to Will County State’s Attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney.

Goode is the son of former Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes.

Cheney said Goode was resentenced to prison based on his violation of probation of a previous drug case in Missouri.

Goode was taken to the Will County jail at 4 p.m. on Thursday. He appeared on video from the jail for a short court hearing on Friday and Judge Dan Rippy scheduled him for another hearing on Wednesday.

A warrant was signed for Goode’s arrest on Aug. 23, 2019, after he initially showed up to the courthouse for drug testing in his domestic battery case but then left and never returned, court records show.

After five months, Goode was apprehended in Colorado.

Campus police officers with Auraria Higher Education Center in Denver had arrested Goode on March 13. Before Goode could be taken to Illinois, he had to first be transported to Missouri because of his criminal case in that state, according to police.

In 2018, Goode was a fugitive for more than a month when he was wanted on felony charges alleging he abused his ex-wife, court records show. He eventually surrendered to the Will County Sheriff’s Office after flying to Illinois from Texas.

Goode faces four counts of domestic battery. His case has yet to go to trial and is scheduled for a plea hearing on Sept. 21, according to court records.

In 2016, Goode pleaded guilty to domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

Goode was involved in a verbal altercation with his ex-wife on Oct. 5, 2014, when he pushed her and ordered her to enter the trunk of a car, court records show.

She entered the trunk, Goode closed it and reopened it within minutes, court records show. The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office the next day.