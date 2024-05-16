Joliet Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser returns Friday to Dunkin’ Donuts

Between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday, May 17 Joliet police officers will take turns sitting on the roof of the Dunkin’ location at 800 N. Raynor Ave. in Joliet. (AP file)

Joliet — The Joliet Police Department will participate in the annual Cop on a Rooftop event Friday to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

Between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. multiple Joliet police officers will take turns sitting on the roof of the Dunkin’ location at 800 N. Raynor Ave. in Joliet, while other officers, police staff, and Special Olympics volunteers will collect donations on the ground, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Anyone who donates will receive a coupon for a free donut from Dunkin, while guests who donate $10 or more will also get a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.

The department has taken part in the fundraiser for the past 20 years, raising more than $100,000 for Special Olympics through donations and sales of Special Olympics merchandise, according to the release.

While the cops are on the rooftop Friday, hats and shirts for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run – another Special Olympics and law enforcement partnership event – will be sold with all the proceeds going to support Special Olympics athletes, who are adults and children with developmental disabilities, according to the Joliet police.