Bolingbrook man arrested in connection with Joliet shooting

The glass entrance to Splish Splash Laundromat, 1220 Richards St., was damaged by gunfire on Thursday, April 18, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Bolingbrook man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that damaged a laundromat and two vehicles on April 18 in Joliet.

On Wednesday, Latrell Woodall, 18, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Woodall was identified by detectives as a suspect who was involved in a shooting at 12:37 p.m. on April 18 in the 1200 block of Richards Street, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

In that shooting, officers found more than 30 spent shell casings at the scene, English said. Two unoccupied vehicles, which were not involved in the shooting, were struck by gunfire, he said.

A window at Splish Splash Laundromat and a nearby brick wall, both at 1220 Richards St., were struck by gunfire, English said.