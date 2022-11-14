Joliet crash leads to minor injuries to officer, driver

A Joliet police officer and a 48-year-old driver were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Monday, police said.

At 7:32 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Ingalls and North Larkin avenues for a report of a crash involving a Joliet police squad vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala and a Kia Forte, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined that an on-duty officer was traveling north on Larkin Avenue and approaching Ingalls Avenue with emergency lights and sirens activated, English said.

The officer slowed for the red light at Larkin Avenue and then proceeded through the intersection, English said.

At that time, the officer’s squad vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling westbound on Ingalls Avenue, English said.

Lorena Lindsey, 48, of Joliet, was identified by police as the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, English said.

The collision forced the Chevrolet Impala into a Kia Forte, which was driven by a 37-year-old man, English said. The Kia Forte facing south on North Larkin Avenue and stopped at the red light, he said.

The Kia Forte driver was not injured.

The officer and Lindsey were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for minor injuries, English said.

Lindsey was cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicles and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.