Cass Street bridge in Joliet reopens Monday

The Cass Street bridge in downtown Joliet will reopen Monday, and the Jefferson Street bridge will close the same day. the city of Joliet said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will reopen the Cass Street drawbridge in the morning, the city said in a news release.

Then, the Jefferson Street bridge will close for a weeklong inspection for future repairs.

The Jefferson Street bridge is expected to reopen Nov. 21, the city said.

On the same day the Jefferson Street bridge reopens, the state plans to close the McDonough Street bridge for improvements needed for future remote tender control of the drawbridges. The McDonough Street bridge is tentatively scheduled to reopen Feb. 1.

All three drawbridges cross the Des Plaines River. IDOT is in the process of creating a central control operation where bridge tenders will operate all Joliet drawbridges rather than individually at the bridges as they do now.