Bolingbrook police make arrest in Meijer gas station robbery

Police have arrested a man they link to an October robbery at the Meijer gas station in Bolingbrook.

Deandre J. Sturdivant, 25, of the 100 block of Tecumseh Drive in Bolingbrook, was arrested twice last week. The second time was Saturday when he was arrested on charges related to the robbery.

The first time was Tuesday when police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Meijer station on Weber Road, Bolingbrook police said in a news release.

“The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in two prior robberies at the Meijer gas station,” the release said.

Police said they tried to stop the vehicle, which fled to a residence in the 100 block of Tecumseh Drive. There, the driver and passenger fled on foot into the residence.

“Officers made contact with the homeowner and after productive conversation were able to convince the two subjects who fled to exit the residence,” the release said.

At that point, Sturdivant was arrested on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, driving on a revoked license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and disobeying a stop sign. He was taken to the Will County jail.

Police later went to the Tecumseh Drive residents with a search warrant “after a thorough investigation and consultation with the Will County State’s Attorney Office,” the release said.

An arrest warrant for Sturdivant was issued “upon review of evidence located related to the prior robbery” at the Meijer gas station, the release said. Sturdivant was then arrested on three counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was taken again to Will County Jail on Saturday night.

On Oct. 26, the station was robbed by a man in a mask who demanded money, police said. The robber did not show a weapon but had his hand in his pocket. He fled on foot after getting cash from register.