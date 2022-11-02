No citations after Bolingbrook school bus crash that injures 14 students: cops

No citations were issued following a school bus crash that left 14 students and one driver to suffer minor injuries.

The cause of the crash on Tuesday was determined to be the result of one school bus following too closely and striking the rear of a second school bus, according to Bolingbrook Lt. Brennan Woods.

That second bus then struck the rear of a third school bus.

Officers responded to the crash about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, at Lily Cache Lane and Creekside Drive. Westbound traffic was backed up on Lily Cache Lane, police said.

Woods said 14 students from the first and second bus were hospitalized for minor injuries.

The 66-year-old driver of the second school bus was also hospitalized for minor injuries, he said.

All three buses were coming from Bolingbrook High School, Woods said.