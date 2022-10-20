Stepan in Elwood pays $361,000 settlement

Stepan Company has agreed to pay $360,725 in a settlement with the state over a hazardous pollutant release at its Elwood plant in 2020, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office announced this week.

A consent order settling the case was issued in Will County Circuit Court on Oct. 12.

The incident involved the release of about 20 pounds of ethylene oxide into the air in a two-minute period because of equipment failure during routine preventative maintenance of an above-ground storage tank, according to a news release from the attorney general this week.

Stepan also agreed to take steps to prevent future air pollution and will complete catalyst checks on certain catalytic oxidizers no later than Dec. 31.

Stepan at its Millsdale plant in Elwood makes specialty organic chemicals including emulsifiers and detergent bases, the release said.

“I appreciate Stepan Company’s cooperation throughout this process, as we worked to resolve the issues and protect our environment from future violations,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in the release.

Stepan did not have an immediate comment on the settlement when contacted Thursday.

The complaint filed by the attorney general’s office alleged violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act, Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations, federal regulations, and provisions of an operating permit. The complaint was based on a referral from the Illinois Environment Protection Agency.

In addition to paying a civil penalty, Stepan will complete catalyst checks on certain catalytic oxidizers no later than Dec. 31, 2022.