Lemont man accused of grooming Channahon teen on SnapChat: cops

A Lemont man surrendered himself to Joliet police on charges alleging he engaged in sexually explicit exchanges with a Channahon teen on SnapChat.

At 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jagger Pisano, 19, turned himself in at the Joliet Police Department on 150 W. Washington St., after he was charged in Will County with two counts of felony grooming, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Pisano was released from custody after posting a $1,500 cash bond, according to the Joliet police arrest log.

The investigation into Pisano remains ongoing, said Channahon Deputy Police Chief Adam Bogart.

Anyone with information about the investigation or believes they may have communicated with the SnapChat account Jaggerpisano14 should call the Channahon Police Department at 815-467-2112 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-846-5678, Bogart said.

The charges against Pisano stem from an investigation that began July 8 when officers in Channahon opened an investigation into allegations that a 14-year-old received numerous sexually explicit communications from Pisano’s SnapChat account, Bogart said.

“In more than 300 communications, Pisano solicited sexually explicit images from the victim and conducted sexually explicit conversations,” Bogart said.

After forensic analysis of computer evidence collected during the investigation, detectives learned Pisano was communicating with additional juveniles, including a second juvenile in Channahon, Bogart said.

“Further investigation and analysis of digital evidence is ongoing,” Bogart said.