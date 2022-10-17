Houbolt Road in Joliet will partially close

A section of Houbolt Road south of Interstate 80 will close for two weeks starting starting Oct. 24.

The full-road closure will be between Route 6 and Mound Road for reconstruction of the CSX Railroad Company crossing, the city of Joliet said in a news release.

Lanes are scheduled to reopen on Nov. 6.

The crossing reconstruction is part of the Houbolt Road bridge project that includes reconstruction and widening of Houbolt Road and a new diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 80.

Houbolt Road will remain open north of Mound Road, and Mound Road will be accessible.

All ramps at I-80 will remain open during the railroad crossing reconstruction, the city said. The intersection at Houbolt and Mound roads also will remain open.

During the railroad crossing work, two new permanent concrete lanes will be paved on the east side of Houbolt Road between Route 6 and Mound Road, the city said. Traffic will be moved to the new lanes when Houbolt reopens.

A detour will be posted utilizing Houbolt Road, McDonough Street, Larkin Avenue and Route 6. But the city advises motorists to seek alternate routes during the construction.

For more information, call the Joliet Public Works Department at 815-724-4200.

The Houbolt Road bridge now being built over the Des Plaines River will provide trucks traveling to and from the CenterPoint Intermodal Center new access to I-80. The bridge will connect with Houbolt Road at Route 6. Houbolt Road and the I-80 interchange are being improved to accommodate the future increase in traffic.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.