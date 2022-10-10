Man arrested after fatal crash with motorcycle in Joliet

A Joliet man has been arrested for DUI after a fatal crash that killed motorcyclist on Sunday.

The accident happened at 8:13 p.m. at Ohio Street and North Eastern Avenue.

Amador Alipio, 53, was jailed on several charges after he “exhibited behaviors consisted with alcohol impairment,” police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was not named but has been identified as a 39-year-old male and a Joliet resident.

Alipio was arrested for aggravated DUI-motor vehicle accident resulting in death of another person, DUI – blood alcohol over .08, DUI, obstructing justice, and failure to yield – turning left, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclist was riding a Harley Davidson and heading east on Ohio approaching North Eastern. A Toyota Camry driven by Alipio was going west on Ohio. At the intersection, Alipio made a left turn towards North Eastern striking the motorcycle, police said.

A Joliet Fire Department ambulance took the motorcyclist to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, where he was pronounced dead.