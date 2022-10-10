Hollywood Casino announces Joliet move to Rock Run Crossings

The company that owns Hollywood Casino on Monday announced that it will relocate its Joliet casino to the Rock Run Crossings development.
The move has been rumored for months but not confirmed until the announcement on Monday from Penn Entertainment Inc.
The relocation will keep the casino in Joliet but put it in the Rock Run Crossings development now underway at Interstates 55 and 80.
Penn Entertainment expects to begin construction on the new casino in late 2023, subject to approval by regulators.
The company announced the move along with a relocation of its Aurora casino.
“In Joliet, our planned casino will be located in the Rock Run Crossings development mixed use project in close proximity to the I-80 and I-55 interchange, which offers exceptional visibility and accessibility,” Penn CEO Jay Snowden said in a news release. “These two projects will significantly improve our offerings in the highly attractive Chicagoland market while creating hundreds of new full-time jobs for the local communities.”
The casino at Rock Run Crossings is estimated to be a $185 million project, Penn said in the release.
The new Joliet casino would include “a modern, best-in-class casino with approximately 800 slots and 45 live table games (including a baccarat room), a Barstool Sportsbook, high quality bars and restaurants, approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting areas and an event center,” the release said.
The casino is one feature of the 309-acre Rock Run Crossings project, which also is planned for stores, restaurants, hotels, other entertainment venues, apartments and office space.
The Aurora casino also would be moved to an interstate location connected with other uses. Penn plans to build a casino and hotel at a spot Snowden called, “an ideal location off I-88 that will allow us to serve the millions of visitors to the adjacent Simon Premium Outlet Mall.”
Both casino now are at riverside locations.
Hollywood Casino Joliet is along the Des Plaines River at an isolated spot along Route 6 where the site itself has no roadside visibility, although there is a sign along the highway.
“Since the change in law to permit land-side casino relocation in Illinois, we have been exploring the viability of relocating our aging riverboats in Aurora and Joliet,” Snowden said.