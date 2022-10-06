Bolingbrook driver cited after striking 11-year-old pedestrian: cops

The driver of a Nissan Rouge was cited for failure to yield after he struck an 11-year-old boy who entered a crosswalk in Bolingbrook, police said.

About 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of Lily Cache Lane for a report of a crash with injuries, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old boy who was conscious and alert with only minor injuries, police said.

The boy was hospitalized for treatment, he said.

An investigation revealed the boy entered the crosswalk on Lily Cache Lane and was struck by a black Nissan Rouge driven by Suresh Bhagia, 41, of Bolingbrook, police said.

Bhagia was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk, police said.