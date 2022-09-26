Joliet man threatened man with knife outside McDonald’s: cops

A man who demanded money from another man threatened him with a knife outside of a Joliet McDonald’s parking lot, police said.

At 11:26 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to McDonald’s, 508 E. Cass St., for a disturbance, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they determined that Shamus French, 39, of Joliet, approached another man in the parking lot and told the man he owed him money, English said.

Officers were told French pulled a knife and threatened the man with the weapon, English said.

During the struggle between the two men, French dropped the knife to the ground, English said.

French was arrested by the officers, who determine that he held an active warrant for failing to appear at the Will County Courthouse on a previous charge of a resisting a police officer, English said.

French was booked into the Will County jail at 12:40 a.m. Sunday. He remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.