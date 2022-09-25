Remodeled downtown Joliet library an innovative balance of new and old

The remodeled downtown Joliet Public Library steps into the future and brings out the past.

Prominent features of the $10.5 million renovation that library officials showcased over the weekend include a more kid-and-teen friendly youth library and vastly expanded digital media services.

Gricelda Cornejo talked about what the brighter children’s library with interactive play areas meant to her and daughter Sofia, 4, when they were there Friday.

“Everything is so good,” Cornejo said as Sofia held a doll in a playhouse that has been added to the library.

Sofia Cornejo, 4, enjoys a moment in the playhouse that has been added to the children's section of the downtown branch of the Joliet Public Library. (Bob Okojn)

“She likes coming here,” Cornejo said. “She wants every day to come to the library. We’re in here two days a week.”

As for the past, the library now has a local history room, a big expansion over the crammed corner previously used for the same purpose. And, architects created an interior balcony that gives a prominent view of the limestone exterior of the original building, which became part of the interior when an addition was built in 1991.

“This is kind of our original 1903 side,” Joliet Public Library Communication Manager Mallory Hewlett said while walking under the balcony that now marks the transition from the original building to the addition. “And, then you get here, and it’s more modernized.”

A new balcony separates the original 1903 Joliet Public Library building from a 1991 addition. (Bob Okon)

The 1903 side also features tiled flooring and lights modeled after what was originally in the building.

“We really had the architects mimic how it would look back in the day,” Hewlett said.

The original architect for the library building was the renowned Daniel Burnham, an historical point of pride that library officials did not want to lose in the modernization.

The renovation was dubbed “Project Burnham.”

Library Executive Director Megan Millen mentioned Burnham’s name during remarks at what the library called a reopening celebration on Friday.

People gather in the Ottawa Street lobby of the Joliet Public Library on Friday during a reopening celebration after a remodeling of the downtown library interior. (Bob Okon)

“There’s a lot of history here to remember, to honor, and to learn from,” Millen said. “If he could see this building now, I’m sure Daniel Burnham would say we made no small plans and approve.”

But Project Burnham was all about providing modern library services in the 1903 building. And as Millen cut a ribbon at the event, she declared “a new era for Joliet library services will dawn.”

Eli Levant, an 8th grader at Washington Junior High School, said he approved of the new era as he competed some gaming on a wide-screen in a new Teen Hub.

“This is a change that’s really cool,” Levant said of the gaming access. “And, the computer are really cool.”

Eli Levant of Joliet spends some time in the Teen Hub, a new addition to the downtown branch of the Joliet Public Library.

The library has improved access to computer for youths.

It also has improved access to technology for adults.

Most of the lower level has been converted into a Digital Media Studio and Industrial Lab, where patrons can make commercials for their businesses, posters for their organizations, and even digital remakes of old family movies still on film.

“If you have a snow plow business, we can cut a commercial that you can use to promote your snow plow business,” said Digital Media Studio Manager Josh Phillips.

Josh Phillips, digital studio manager for the Joliet Public Library, shows the new video recording studio at the library's downtown branch. (Bob Okon)

A woman with family in Puerto Rico uses the studio to send video messages to her loved one, Phillips said.

A local woman was able to use voice-over technology at the library to create a demo used in helping her land a role on the TV show, “Fatal Attraction.”

“When she went to the interview, she shared material that she did here,” Phillips said.

The renovation includes other features not so prominent but useful, including updated restrooms for the comfort of patrons, more electrical outlets for a world now loaded with devices, and new furniture.

There is what is called a “cafe stop,” which is not a coffee shop but a counter where people can hang out and a vending machine at which to buy cold drinks. Patrons are allowed to bring their own coffee in covered cups.

The library now has study rooms and meeting rooms for patrons.

The book selection for adults at the Joliet Pulblic Library branch downtown now is on the first floor of the library. (Bob Okon)

It still has books, too, by the way. The library also has new shelving for the books.

Older Joliet residents who went to the downtown library as kids to take out books will find that the southwest section of the building that once was the children’s book section now is the Local History Room. It includes the fireplace with artistic depiction of the childhood of Hiawatha they may remember from their childhood.

It has also has more resources for students of Joliet’s past, said Local History Librarian Anneta Drilling-Sowa.

“There will be a lot better access to Joliet history for the patrons,” Drilling-Sowa said. “We have more resources than we’ve had for quite awhile.”