Edward-Elmhurst Health welcomes new internal medicine physician

Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group has announced the hiring of Maryl Pinotti, DO, an internal medicine physician.

Dr. Pinotti earned her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency at Stroger Hospital/Rush University Primary Care and is a member of the American College of Physicians and American Osteopathic Association.

Her clinical interests include arthritis, asthma, back pain, cholesterol management, COPD, diabetes, disease prevention, heart disease, hypertension, preventative medicine and women’s health.

Pinotti is accepting new patients at 1331 W. 75th Street, Suite 201 in Naperville. To schedule an appointment, visit eehealth.org/find-a-doctor or call 630-527-5000.