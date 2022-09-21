JROTC instructor fired from Crete-Monee school district after charge of battering student

A JROTC instructor was fired from Crete-Monee School District 201-U after he was charged with the aggravated battery of a student at Crete-Monee High School.

Dallas Bibbs, 53, of Crown Point, Indiana, was dismissed from the school district at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, said Kara Coglianese, the school district’s superintendent.

A personnel report that was unanimously approved by the Board of Education said Bibbs was being dismissed for unprofessional conduct.

Bibbs was arrested on Sept. 7 following an investigation by the Crete Police Department of disturbance between a teacher and a student, according to Crete Police Chief Scott Pieritz.

A school resource officer responded to Crete-Monee High School, 1515 W. Exchange St., Crete, Pieritz said.

The school resource officer gathered video surveillance, witness statements and interviews over the course of several school days, Pieritz said.

“It was determined that JROTC Instructor Dallas Bibbs used improper force during a school discipline issue with a student,” Pieritz said.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Bibbs with grabbing and shaking the student, as well as shoving the student into a wall.

Judge Fred Harvey set Bibbs’ bond at $25,000 following his arrest. Bibbs was able to post 10% of that amount for his release from the Will County jail.

As a condition of bond, Bibbs is not allowed to have contact with the alleged juvenile victim or Crete-Monee High School. Harvey allowed Bibbs to reside in Indiana.