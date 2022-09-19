Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Plainfield shut down part of Ridge Road on Friday

A multi-vehicle traffic crash closed Ridge Road between Route 126 and Plainfield-Oswego Road on Friday afternoon.

Members of the Plainfield Police Department and the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded to the traffic crash with injuries near Ridge Road and Johnson Road at approximately 4:15 p.m. Sept. 16, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

While traffic was stopped on northbound Ridge Road, a black Ford Fiesta failed to slow down and struck a black Jeep Cherokee from behind.

The black jeep Cherokee was slowing down to stop behind a black GMC Canyon, which was waiting to turn left onto Johnson Road. The impact pushed the jeep into the southbound lane of traffic.

The Ford Fiesta then struck the rear of the GMC Canyon and then went into the ditch on the roadway’s east side,

A GMC Terrain, which was traveling southbound on Ridge Road at Johnson Road, the struck the Cherokee and pushed it into the GMC Canyon.

Having lost control, the GMC Terrain entered the northbound lane of traffic and struck a Nissan Sentra. It then came to rest in the southbound lane again.

Due to the abrupt stop of the Nissan Sentra after colliding with the GMC Terrain, a Hyundai Elantra struck the rear of the Nissan Sentra.

Although medical personnel were on the scene, everyone involved in the traffic crash refused medical treatment, Plainfield Police said.

Driver of the at-fault vehicle was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.