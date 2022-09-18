2 houses struck by gunfire in Joliet on Saturday

Shots were fired in the 500 block of South Ottawa Street in Joliet on Saturday night, striking two houses, according to Joliet police.
Police received a report of that shots were fired and responded to the scene at 9:47 p.m. Saturday night., Joliet police said.
After police arrived, they saw many shell casings in the street. They also discovered gunfire had struck two houses. Police also extensively canvased the area, Joliet police said.
No injuries were reported, Joliet police said.
Anyone with information about this incident, should call the Joliet Police Department investigation unit at 815-724-3020.
To remain an anonymous, contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.