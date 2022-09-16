Joliet triple murder case slated for trial in February

A new trial date has been set for a man charged with the murder of two women and an infant in a deadly 2017 arson in Joliet that was caused by a flare gun.

Both parties in the case against Manuel Escamilla, 23, of Joliet, are slated to go to trial on Feb. 7. Escamilla has been charged with the slaying of Regina Rogers, 28; Rogers’ 11-month-old daughter, Royaltyblu Rogers; and Jacquetta Rogers, 29.

The three victims died in fire on June 3, 2017 at a residence at 16 N. Center St., Joliet.

Andy Cerros, 22, of Joliet, who was 17 at the time of the arson, has already pleaded guilty to firing the flare gun that killed the three victims. He is serving a 32-year prison sentence.

Will County prosecutors have alleged Escamilla, a Two-Six gang member, conspired with Cerros to commit the arson attack as part of an ongoing feud with Rakeem “Rocky” Venson, a rival Vice Lords gang member.

Escamilla drove the vehicle that was occupied by Cerros, Eric Raya, 24, of Joliet, and several other people, prosecutors said. Venson, who was 20 at the time of the incident, was in the residence and managed to escape unharmed.

Escamilla is scheduled for Nov. 18 court hearing to determine what evidence prosecutors can use in the Feb. 7 trial.

A home at 16 North Center Street in Joliet that was destroyed in a fire on June 3, 2017. Two women and an infant died in the fire. (Shaw Media)

Prosecutors filed a motion to request the admission of Escamilla’s reputed Two-Six gang membership in the case. Prosecutors contend that evidence establishes Escamilla’s motive to do harm against Venson.

Prosecutors acknowledged Escamilla denied his gang affiliation in a police interview.

Prosecutors also want to introduce evidence Escamilla indicating his desire to “get Rocky” in Facebook messages, along with witnesses’ statements about what Escamilla and Cerros said after the deadly arson.

Raya, who was once a co-defendant of Cerros and Escamilla, indicated he heard Cerros and Escamilla say words along the lines of “(expletive) Rocky” and “VLK,” or “Vice Lord Killer,” after the flare gun was fired, according to prosecutors.

In 2019, prosecutors agreed to drop murder and arson charges against Raya in exchange for his testimony against Cerros and Escamilla. As part of the deal, Raya pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, as well as aggravated battery in an unrelated incident.

Escamilla’s attorney, Chuck Bretz, objected to prosecutors wanting to introduce the alleged gang evidence and statements at trial.

Bretz filed a motion where he said Escamilla’s alleged gang membership has “no logical connection” to the charges and the sole purpose would be to prejudice his client from receiving a fair trial.

In another motion, Bretz said the Facebook messages and witness statements “falls woefully short of the evidentiary requirements” for admission.