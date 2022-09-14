Motorcycle operator dies in fiery crash in Bolingbrook

A man who was riding in a motorcycle died in a fiery crash on Tuesday in Bolingbrook, police said.

The motorcycle operator who died was identified as Bryant Gallegos, 20, according to a statement from the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Multiple witnesses reported that Gallegos was traveling erratically and at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, police said.

About 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection of Hassert Boulevard and Jonathan Way for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, police said.

Officers received additional reports that Gallegos was unresponsive at the scene and his motorcycle was on fire, police said.

Officers and an emergency crew arrived at the crash, immediately rendered medical aid on Gallegos and extinguished the fire, police said.

Gallegos was hospitalized for treatment and later pronounced deceased, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was treated and released at the scene, police said.

Hassert Boulevard was closed for about two and a half hours while police investigated the crash, police said.