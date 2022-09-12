Home Free Family Christmas tickets go on sale September 16 at Rialto

Tickets for Home Free with special guests Texas Hill and Caroline Jones will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 for the Dec. 8 show held at Rialto Square Theatre.

All-vocal country entertainers Home Free have amassed over 500 million views and over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube. The band will bring new music from an original recording project, So Long Dixie, in late 2022. With praise from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, the extraordinary showmen have continued to build a fanbase with their versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys and more.

Tickets will be one sale for the Home Free Family Christmas with prices ranging from $39.50 to $69.50, additional fees may apply. Tickets are will be available at ticketmaster.com