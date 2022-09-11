Motorcycle rider suffers minor injures in Joliet crash: cops

A motorcycle rider was ejected from his bike after he was struck by a passenger vehicle in Joliet, police said.

The 29-year-old male resident of Plainfield who was struck by a Ford Fiesta on Saturday, was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for minor injuries, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

No citations were issued over the crash, he said.

At 3:42 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a crash at Caton Farm Road and Route 59, English said.

Officers determined the 62-year-old female resident of Plainfield who was driving a Ford Fiesta was traveling east on Caton Farm Road in the left turn lane, English said. The driver was waiting to turn left onto the northbound lane of Route 59, he said.

The driver turned left and then collided with a Triumph motorcycle driven by the 29-year-old, who was west on Caton Farm Road, English said.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle as a result, English said. The Ford Fiesta driver was uninjured, he said.