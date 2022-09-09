Man charged with attacking Bolingbrook Panera Bread employee, smashing phone

A Naperville man was arrested after he was accused of punching an employee at Panera Bread in Bolingbrook and smashing her phone, police said.

On Sept. 6, Youcef Hadjarab, 26, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property and booked into the Will County jail.

Hadjarab’s arrest stemmed from a police investigation of a report of an assault at 10:50 a.m. the same day at Panera Bread, 1196 W. Boughton Road.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man later identified as Hadjarab had attempted to take a beverage without paying for it, Bolingbrook police Lt. Brennan Woods said.

An employee confronted the man, who then took her phone and smashed it, Woods said.

The man then punched the employee in the face before he was detained by witnesses, Woods said.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors alleged Hadjarab punched the employee on the nose and caused damage to her cellphone the exceeded $500 but not $10,000.

On Wednesday, Hadjarab’s bond was set at $15,000 and he was barred from entering the Bolingbrook Panera as a condition of bond, according to court records. He’s also not allowed to have contact with the employee.

Hadjarab’s next court hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.