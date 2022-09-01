Bolingbrook man wanted on predatory criminal sexual assault charge

A $1 million bond warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Bolingbrook man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a 10-year-old child who may have fled the U.S., police said.

On Tuesday, Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for the arrest of Leonardo Gomez-Lara, 52, of the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive, on charge of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Bolingbrook police Lt. Brennan Woods said Gomez-Lara has not been arrested yet and police believe he may have possibly fled the U.S.

The warrant said Gomez-Lara is Latino, has black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 in height and 138 pounds.

The investigation by Bolingbrook police began on March 3 when their department was notified by Westmont Police Department of a reported sexual abuse of a juvenile, Woods said. Westmont is a village that is northeast of Bolingbrook in DuPage County.

The initial complaint was made to Westmont police and all information was forwarded to Bolingbrook police, Woods said.

The alleged 10-year-old female victim was allegedly assaulted by Gomez-Lara and contacted her father, Woods said.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was also made aware of the incident.

Prosecutors with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Gomez-Lara with the child’s assault following a thorough investigation by Bolingbrook police, Woods said.