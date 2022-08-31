August 31, 2022
News - Joliet and Will County

Pregnant woman, man injured in 2-vehicle crash in Joliet Township, fire chief says

Man taken by helicopter to a hospital

By Felix Sarver

A pregnant woman and a man were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Joliet Township, and the man had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter, according to Kirk Kelly, fire chief for East Joliet Fire Protection District.

Kelly said their department responded to the crash at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Park Road and Washington Street.

Kelly had no information on how the crash occurred.

An ambulance took a pregnant woman, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for an injury to her lower leg, Kelly said.

The male driver of the other vehicle had to be extracted from his vehicle, Kelly said. The man was taken by helicopter to another hospital and he did not have the name of that hospital, he said.

Kelly said fire departments in Lockport, New Lenox, Manhattan and Elwood responded to the scene.

JolietWill County
