Traffic stop leads to 2 arrests, recovery of handgun

A traffic stop on Saturday night on Joliet’s West side led to the arrest of two 34-year-old Joliet residents and the recovery of a handgun, according to Joliet police.
Rickesha Holman-Williams was booked into the Will County Jail Saturday night on suspicion of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Christopher Williams was arrested and released on bail for reckless driving, speeding more than 35 mph over the limit, illegal transportation of alcohol by drive, improper lane usage and failure to signal
While conducting a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. Aug. 27, near the 800 block of Horseshoe drive, officers determined the vehicle was speeding at 80 mph and failed to signal when required.
After identifying Holman-Williams and Williams, police saw an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and arrested Williams without incident.
Police then searched the vehicle and recovered a 5.7 X 28mm handgun between the center console and passenger seat.
Holman-Williams indicated ownership of the weapon and was arrested without incident.
Police had the vehicle towed from the scene.