Joliet man arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

A Joliet man was booked into the Will County Jail Tuesday night on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery, Joliet police said.
At 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Nicholson for a report of a disturbance, and found Nicholas Rios, 28, had allegedly battered his girlfriend.
After investigating, police determined that Rios had become angry during an argument, forced himself into a bedroom where the victim was located and then pushed her down, where she hit her head on a nearby table. Rios then choked her while she was still on the ground.
Rios also had her cellphone and refused to give it to her. The victim was eventually able to access her phone, and called 911.
Rios was on the scene when police arrived. Rios was arrested without incident.