Man reported missing in Joliet, police seeking public’s assistance

Police are searching for a Joliet man who was reported missing last week.

Kevontay Williams, 28, was reported missing on Thursday and his family indicated he was last seen about 11 a.m. on Aug. 4, at his address at Hotel Plaza, 26 W. Clinton St., according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. The hotel is next to the Joliet Route 66 Diner.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should either call 911 or contact Joliet Police Department’s investigations division at 815-724-3020.

English said Williams is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He did not have a description of Williams’ clothing.

Kevontay Williams (Photo provided courtesy of Sandifer Thomas)

Williams’ mother, Sandifer Thomas, of Romeoville, said her son is between 5-foot-8 inches to 5-foot-9 inches in height and he has a thin build. He has a mole on his right cheek, she said.

She said he has tattoos, including one that says OMA, for One Man Army, as well as another tattoo on his arm that has her name.

Thomas said the last time she spoke with her son was on Aug. 4. She received a call from the hotel’s building manager on Thursday that her son was missing.

Thomas said Williams has a Facebook page and uses Facebook Live but has not been active on his page.

“We honestly think something has happened to him. I just don’t know where he is and what happened to him,” Thomas said.

She said her family has been searching for him in Chicago as well. She said she heard from someone that he was at the Des Plaines River by Harrah’s casino in Joliet.

“It’s not like him to go missing like this,” Thomas said.