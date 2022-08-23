1 person injured in Lockport Township shooting, nearby school placed on precautionary lockdown

Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Lockport Township that left one person injured, and the lockdown of a school because it was in close proximity to the incident.

About 3:15 p.m., Will County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the leg and recovered numerous shell casings at the scene, police said.

As a precautionary measure, Fairmont School District 89, located at 735 Green Garden Place, was placed on lockdown, police said. The 200 block of Nobes Avenue is near the school building.

The shooting was unrelated to the school and the lockdown was based on the close proximity to the shooting incident, police said.

The lockdown will be removed once the scene is clear, police said.

The male victim who was shot is not cooperating with deputies at this time, police said.