August 09, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Joliet and Will County

Loughran Cappel, Manley to host Back-to-School Fair in Joliet

By Shaw Local News Network
Senator Meg Loughran Cappel and Representative Natalie Manley will host free a Back-to-School fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the Joliet Public Library’s Black Road Branch, at 3395 Black Road.

Loughran Cappel and Manley will be joined by community partners, who can provide resources and referrals, and a team from Brookfield Zoo, who will be on site for a live animal demonstration.

Students can receive free backpacks and school supplies at the fair and learn about a number of services offered by community organizations. Students and families visiting the fair will also be able to attend individual presentations and receive resources from the Illinois Association for Behavioral Health, Senior Services of Will County, VNA Healthcare, Sunshine & Rainbows Learning Center, After the Peanut and more.

For more information about the Back-to-School Fair, call Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119 or Manley’s office at 815-725-2741.