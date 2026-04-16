Talkative older cat enjoys attention, playing with toys

Melinda is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for April 16, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Melinda says, “I can be quite a talker and pretty loud at times too. I’m not afraid to give my opinion and let another cat or person know if there is something I don’t like.

“Oh, and when food is being served, I make sure to call them over ‘cause I don’t want to miss out, especially if it is fish wet food.

“I enjoy attention and the occasional brushing. I can get a little playful with a ball or a feather toy and a big comfy bed is perfect for my beauty nap.”

Melinda is about 11 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits them. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.