Beer Garden at Independence Grove to reopen on weekends

The Beer Garden at Independence Grove is reopening on weekends and holidays on Friday, May 1. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Beer Garden at Independence Grove is reopening for the season on May 1, welcoming visitors back to its beautiful lakeside setting.

Located within Independence Grove Forest Preserve in Libertyville, the venue offers a rotating selection of Lake County craft brews on tap and in cans, along with wines, hard ciders, non-alcoholic beverages and packaged snacks.

To mark opening day, the Beer Garden will celebrate Cinco de Mayo early with a mariachi performance from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The family-friendly atmosphere features ample outdoor seating and picturesque views, making it a relaxing spot to gather. Fire pits along the lakefront are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with complimentary firewood. S’mores kits are available to buy.

The Beer Garden is once again sharing its seasonal menu on Untappd, a mobile app that connects craft beer fans. The menu is updated weekly, and users can receive notifications and browse upcoming events.

“The Beer Garden offers a relaxing way to enjoy Independence Grove’s beautiful setting,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “It’s a chance to slow down, take in the lake views and sip a beverage in one of Lake County’s most scenic places.”

Seasonal Hours

May 1–25: Open 1 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. On May 25, the hours will be 1 to 9 p.m. for Memorial Day.

Starting May 27: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 1 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holidays.

Tasting Festival

Celebrate Lake County’s vibrant brewery scene at Brews & Views from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, May 29. Local breweries include 9th Hour Brewing Co., Black Lung Brewing Company, Harbor Brewing Company, Phase Three Brewing Company, Roaring Table Brewing, Tighthead Brewing Company and more.

No registration is required for this relaxed tasting event. Punch cards will be available to buy at the festival for $30 each. Cards include ten 4-ounce tastings and a souvenir tasting cup. A small bite from Relish Café is included as an option with the punch card.

Live music will help set the tone for the evening. Guitarist and singer-songwriter Chuck Wilson performs from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. followed by Bluewater Creek from 6 to 8 p.m. The Lake County–based Americana band blends folk, country, bluegrass, funk and rock, with a sound that feels both nostalgic and current, featuring a mix of original songs and covers.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to buy. The normal parking fee will be waived for all visitors on May 29.

Tastings are limited to adults 21 and older. All ages are welcome at the Beer Garden.

Punch cards are limited to the first 600 participants. Guests without a punch card still can enjoy the regular food and drink offerings as well as live music.

Café Reopening

The Relish Cafe outdoor pickup window is now open with limited hours. Stop by from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to grab refreshments. The walk-up window is located on the north side of the Visitors Center, across from the playground.

Starting May 25 on Memorial Day, expanded hours and services begin, including the option to order light meals and snacks for delivery to your table at the Beer Garden. Hours may vary based on weather and customer demand.

Parking Fee and Beer Garden Details

Parking is free for Lake County residents. Nonresidents are charged per car from spring to fall: $6 Monday to Thursday; $12 Friday to Sunday and holidays. After Labor Day, parking fees are collected on weekends only.

Host an Event

Offering panoramic views of the lake and preserve, the Beer Garden can be reserved for special events such as birthday parties, reunions, picnics, corporate outings and other celebrations. Situated along scenic South Bay, guests can reserve a semi-private space or the observation deck and enjoy easy access to open spaces, hiking trails and the shoreline. To reserve the space for an event, fill out an event inquiry form or call 847-968-3499. For catering arrangements, contact Relish Events at Independence Grove at 847-665-9221 or info@relisheventsig.com.

Sponsorship Opportunities

If you are interested in learning about sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves at 847-968-3110.