Lake County announces $98M 2026 construction program

The Lake County Division of Transportation announced a $98 million 2026 construction program focused on maintaining and modernizing county roads, paths and bridges.

Approximately 30 transportation projects will be under construction in 2026. The Arlington Heights Road reconstruction and the Hunt Club Road at Washington Street intersection project are continuing from last year, and several new projects will begin this construction season.

New Projects for 2026

Below are some of the new projects scheduled for construction in 2026. See the complete list by viewing the interactive construction map, which can be accessed by visiting www.lakecountyil.gov/3379/Current-and-Upcoming-Projects.

Russell Road Roundabouts: A single-lane roundabout will be constructed this spring at Russell Road and Kenosha Avenue. And later this summer, a single-lane roundabout will also be constructed at Russell Road and Lewis Avenue.

Deep Lake Road Roundabout: Construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Deep Lake Road and Depot Street is scheduled for this summer.

Washington Street Path: Construction is underway to fill the bike path and sidewalk gaps along Washington Street from Sextant Drive to Almond Road.

Resurfacings and Bridge Repairs

LCDOT’s top priority is to maintain existing roads, paths and bridges to ensure they are in a good state of repair. Scheduled projects include:

Resurfacings

Cedar Lake Road - Hart Road to Monaville Road

Cedar Lake Road - Townline Road to IL 60

Fairfield Road - Nippersink Road to IL 60

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive - IL 131 to Commonwealth Avenue

Old McHenry Road - Cuba Road to Quentin Road

Russell Road - Kilbourne Road to IL 132

Bridge Repairs

Dilleys Road at Mill Creek

Pulaski Drive at US 41

Robert McClory Bike Path at IL 173

Russell Road at the Des Plaines River

Lake County PASSAGE: Get real-time, local traffic info through lakecountypassage.com, email traffic alerts and the PASSAGE smartphone apps.

Social Media: Get the latest information and important updates by following LCDOT on Facebook and Instagram.

Email Notifications: Sign up for general transportation notifications for information about road closures, paths, specific projects and more by visiting public.govdelivery.com/accounts/ILLAKE/signup/14030.