Drake recognized as NAUW Northshore Branch educator of the year

Woodland Middle School Principal Tiffany Drake received the Educator of the Year award for her role in educating students and serving as a leader and role model for youth. (Photo provided by Woodland District 50)

On Feb. 21, the National Association of University Women Northshore Branch held its 31st Annual African-American Educators Luncheon.

The event was a celebration of excellence in education focused on “Moving Forward But Remembering Our Past.”

Woodland Middle School Principal Tiffany Drake received the Educator of the Year award for her role in educating students and serving as a leader and role model for youth.

Virginia Tate provided an enthusiastic introduction of Drake, and shared a summary of highlights from Drake’s career, personal life, educational achievements and public service and community involvement.

Tate serves as treasurer of the NAUW Northbranch, as well as a school board member on the Woodland School District 50 board.

This is Drake’s 32nd year in education, and in 2019, she became the first African American principal in District 50. Throughout her career, she has led initiatives focused on equity and diversity, restorative practices, standards-based learning, curriculum adoptions, building safety and family engagement.

Outside the walls of Woodland, Drake also contributes to leadership development and equity work while serving as a board member and equity and diversity chair of the Lake Region Illinois Principals Association.

In 2023, Drake was named the Illinois Principals Association Middle School Principal of the Year.

Reflecting on the Educator of the Year award, Drake said, “At the heart of my work is the impact I have on students. I strive to ensure every student feels seen, valued and capable of success. Through intentional relationships, I help create spaces where students build confidence, resilience and belief in themselves. It is my privilege to lead WMS and work alongside educators who are deeply committed to student growth.”

The Annual African-American Educators Luncheon also featured student scholarship recipients from local high schools, vocal performances, and inspiring words from dignitaries and educational leaders.

Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of Civil Rights activists Medgar Evers and Myrlie Evers-Willams, was the keynote speaker for the event. Her remarks about her own personal history truly brought this year’s theme to life by encouraging educators to move forward while remembering the past.