Lake County Sheriff’s SIG delivers record-breaking year in 2025

SIG opened 184 criminal investigations, leading to the arrests of 100 drug traffickers, gun traffickers, and human traffickers. The team and their federal partners seized more than $7 million street value worth of trafficked drugs, over 90 illegally possessed firearms, and rescued six victims of human trafficking, according to a news release. (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force, achieved another record-breaking year in 2025.

SIG opened 184 criminal investigations, leading to the arrests of 100 drug traffickers, gun traffickers, and human traffickers. The team and their federal partners seized more than $7 million street value worth of trafficked drugs, more than 90 illegally possessed firearms and rescued six victims of human trafficking, according to a news release.

“These results represent the tireless work of investigators who are committed to dismantling criminal organizations that threaten the safety of our communities,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Every firearm seized, every trafficker arrested, and every victim rescued represents lives protected and communities made safer. I am extremely proud of the work done by the investigators assigned to SIG and grateful for the strong partnerships we share with our federal and local law enforcement partners.”

SIG is the only HIDTA-funded initiative in Lake County and is led by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Through its partnership with Chicago HIDTA, SIG investigators are able to work alongside federal and local law enforcement agencies to target complex criminal enterprises operating throughout the region.

The task force is composed of local and federal investigators who collaborate to dismantle drug trafficking organizations, illegal firearms trafficking operations, and other criminal enterprises.

Drug seizures included more than 50 pounds of powder fentanyl, 37 pounds of cocaine, more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, more than 23 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 1,400 grams of heroin and more than 2,400 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Most of these drug seizures took place in Lake County, while some occurred in surrounding collar counties in anticipation that the drugs would be distributed in Lake County.

In addition to combating drug trafficking and firearms violations, SIG continues to play a critical role in identifying and disrupting human trafficking operations. In 2025, investigators rescued six victims of human trafficking and connected them with support services through partnerships with local social service organizations.

As a founding member of the Lake County Coalition Against Human Trafficking, SIG remains committed to a collaborative approach that focuses on both enforcement and victim support.

Beyond investigations, SIG investigators also remain actively involved in prevention and education efforts throughout Lake County. Members regularly provide presentations and training for schools, community groups, and local organizations on topics including current drug trends and recognizing the warning signs of human trafficking.

Through these combined enforcement and education efforts, SIG continues to disrupt criminal enterprises and hold traffickers accountable through prosecutions at both the state and federal levels.