Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2: Conrad Gureaj, U.S. Army; and Purdy Mazzei, spouse.

Feb. 6: Roman Brykowski, U.S. Army; and Trudie Brykowski, spouse.

Feb. 20: Gilbert Gutierez, U.S. Army.

Feb. 25: Stanley Brown, U.S. Navy.

Feb. 26: Dorothy Kuhlmey, spouse.

MARCH

March 5: Robert Goss, U.S. Army.

March 11: John Mansfield, U.S. Air Force; Marjorie Schweiger, spouse.

March 27: Kirk Myers, U.S. Air Force; Ivan Santiago, U.S. Army.