Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:
FEBRUARY
Feb. 2: Conrad Gureaj, U.S. Army; and Purdy Mazzei, spouse.
Feb. 6: Roman Brykowski, U.S. Army; and Trudie Brykowski, spouse.
Feb. 20: Gilbert Gutierez, U.S. Army.
Feb. 25: Stanley Brown, U.S. Navy.
Feb. 26: Dorothy Kuhlmey, spouse.
MARCH
March 5: Robert Goss, U.S. Army.
March 11: John Mansfield, U.S. Air Force; Marjorie Schweiger, spouse.
March 27: Kirk Myers, U.S. Air Force; Ivan Santiago, U.S. Army.