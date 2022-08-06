Plainfield man killed in single-vehicle crash in Joliet

A 55-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Joliet and may have suffered from a medical event before the incident, police said.

At 8:16 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the crash at Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of traffic crash with injuries, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by a 55-year-old man from Plainfield, was traveling west on Caton Farm Road, English said.

The man’s vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of a subdivision known as Lakewood on Caton Farm, English said.

The 55-year-old man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department, English said. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, he said.

English said police believe the man may have suffered a medical event before the crash occurred.

A portion of the roadway where the crash occurred was closed for several hours so the Joliet Police Department’s Traffic Division could conduct a reconstruction of the incident, English said.

The crash still remains under investigation by the traffic division as of Saturday morning, he said.

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ office has not released the man’s identity, or details about his death.